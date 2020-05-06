Dallas salon owner who reopened despite coronavirus restrictions gets 7 days in jail

A Texas salon owner was given seven days in jail on Tuesday after she refused to apologize for defying coronavirus related restrictions by remaining open for business.

Dallas business owner Shelley Luther was given a choice: She could offer an apology for selfishness, pay a fine and shutdown until Friday, or serve jail time.

“I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish,” she told the judge. “I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon.”

After her refusal to show contrition, bailiffs led her away to be booked. Her sentence reportedly symbolizes the seven-days she stayed open, despite county regulations.

Luther had been cited by city officials but chose to ignore the warnings. She must also now pay a $7,000 fine.

Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Tuesday about the reopening of barbershops and salons, which is set to take place on Friday. – READ MORE

