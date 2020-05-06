DNC charging people upward of $100K to attend ‘virtual dinner’ with Hillary Clinton

It has just been announced that later this month, two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be attending a virtual campaign event for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Believe it or not, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is charging people upward of $100,000 just to attend the event, which will be hosted on Zoom.

The event will be hosted by the Biden for President Victory Fund and it is set to take place on May 19, according to POLITICO. A PDF of the flyer shows that “hosts” of the event are expected to pay $100,000 just to attend, with other tickets being available for $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, $5,600, and $2,800 at “limited availability.”

DNC Chair Tom Perez will also be attending the event, which will only last an hour. This comes one week after Clinton finally endorsed Biden during a virtual town hall: “I’ve been not only a colleague of Joe Biden’s, I’ve been a friend, and I can tell you that I wish he were president right now but I can’t wait until he is — if all of us do our part to support the kind of person that we want back in the White House,” she said at the time.

“I’ve been in the lobby of the Senate. I’ve been in the cloakroom and I’ve watched Joe bring people together. We have a lot of the same values in common, the same work ethic, the same belief in America, the same focus on family. We need a leader, a president, like Joe Biden.” – READ MORE

