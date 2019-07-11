Catholic priest becomes transgender woman, leaves priesthood: ‘I’ve still got God’s support … I can feel that’

Alisha Cacace often felt like a female trapped in a male’s body, BarcroftTV reported.

The 37-year-old who hails from Basingstoke in England grew up in a Catholic family and — despite the internal gender conflict — decided to enter the priesthood as an adult, the outlet said.

“God calls you and you like and love it, and you then experience it, you look more into it, deeper into it,” Cacace told BarcroftTV. “The deeper you look the more prayer you do, the better you feel. My whole life was devoted to the church.”

The outlet said Cacace visited an LGBT bar with a friend and saw how happy the people were there.

"I knew I was a female trapped in a male's body from a very young age; I was just pushing it to one side," Cacace added to BarcroftTV. "Seeing others happy was great, and that really set a spark off in my mind."