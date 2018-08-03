Dak Prescott Responds With Class To Vicious Backlash Over His Anthem Protest Comments

“Prescott received criticism from journalists, rappers, comedians and some fellow NFL players,” the Star-Telegram reports. “His own Twitter and Instagram pages have been bombarded by a number of unflattering memes and comments.”

But while Prescott says he’s certainly “not oblivious” to the at-times vicious and racially-charged backlash, he’s not going to let it influence his opinion.

“I am not oblivious to it,” Prescott told the Star-Telegram Tuesday after practice in Oxnard, California. “You get on social media, you see It. It doesn’t bother me. I said what I said. You have an opinion. Everyone else has an opinion. They are entitled to it as well. I accepted what they said and respect it. They should respect mine.”

“I think there was a little misunderstanding of the fact of what I believe in,” he told the outlet. “I never said I didn’t believe in social injustice and things that were going on. I just said I didn’t think that the national anthem was the time. It’s two minutes out of our day that we could also be spending embracing what our country should be and what our country is going to be one day that we know that it’s not right now. That is the sad part about it. That it’s not. I respect everybody. And power to the people that kneel. That is what they believe in and they should be able to kneel. For me, the game of football has been such a peace. It’s a moment for me to be at peace and think about all the great things our country does have.” – READ MORE

After Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott voiced his support for team owner Jerry Jones and said he does not support kneeling during the national anthem, many took to social media to bash him.

Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott: I’d never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so pic.twitter.com/2xbb2NnhIJ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 28, 2018

Since then, some social media users have compared Prescott to a slave staying on the plantation or said he was just trying to appease NFL fans and team owners who are white:

Doing that nice dance them white folks like https://t.co/YGDXGfp4od — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 28, 2018

There will ALWAYS be people like Dak Prescott. They were there on the plantation and they were there during the Civil Rights Movement. And yet because of the sacrifices of the people who pressed on, he can play in an integrated league. He’s not the first and he won’t be the last. https://t.co/kaIW6sU4D8 — Remi (@bladeniran) July 28, 2018

Here is exclusive footage of Dallas Cowboys player Dak Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones pic.twitter.com/6oeFeF2VVe — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 28, 2018

It wasn’t just Prescott who said he wouldn’t support protesting during the anthem. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott toldreporters it was a team decision not to protest. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1