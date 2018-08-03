Most Powerful Union Leader In U.S. Says He Won’t Rule Out Supporting Trump In 2020

The most powerful union leader in the United States says he hasn’t ruled out supporting Donald Trump for president in 2020.

On Wednesday, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka spoke to Newsmax regarding support for Trump in 2020, asserting, “Well, he will be looked at. Every one will be looked at.”

The AFL-CIO has endorsed every Democratic presidential candidate since 1956 with the exception of George McGovern in 1972. But Trumka allowed, “We will consider every candidate who’s running in 2020.”

Speaking of the 2016 presidential race, Trumka said, “Trump got 3% more of our members than Romney did in 2012, but Hillary Clinton, unfortunately for her, got 10% less of our members than Obama did in 2012. And some didn’t vote for President or some voted third party.” – READ MORE

President Trump has asked John Kelly to stay on as White House chief of staff through 2020, multiple sources told Fox News on Tuesday.

The move comes as Kelly marked one year at the White House — an anniversary that prompted inevitable speculation about whether he will stay or go. The Associated Press reports that Kelly has told staffers he has agreed to stay on.

Kelly was brought on in July 2017 to impose order on a chaotic West Wing, replacing Reince Priebus.

The former Homeland Security secretary and Marine Corps general made swift changes in both personnel and protocol, limiting the once-freewheeling environment surrounding the president.- READ MORE

