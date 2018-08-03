Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ return will include character’s conservative views, exec says

After being off the air for more than a year, “Last Man Standing” is set to premiere next month, and fans should get ready for the comedy series to return with similar plot lines as previous seasons, along with star Tim Allen’s character expressing his conservative views.

“I will say right now the producers’ plans are not to address whether or not he might be a Trump supporter,’” Fox Television Group CEO and Chairman, Gary Newman told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Thursday, adding that Allen’s character, Mike Baxter, “clearly” is someone “with a conservative viewpoint.”

“I think of the character as a fairly centrist viewpoint,” Newman explains. “Of course, that could change during the season, but there are no plans at this time.”

In a follow-up interview, Newman noted he doesn’t “anticipate” the series “being more political.”

“At its heart, it’s a family comedy,” he said. “I think that they’re going to tell the same type of stories that they told during its run on ABC.” – READ MORE

Calling all “Last Man Standing” fans, the series officially has a premiere date.

On Thursday, the comedy’s star, Tim Allen, shared the news on Twitter.

“Mark your calendar for Sept. 28th! @LastManStanding #LastManStanding,” he captioned a picture of himself holding actress Nancy Travis, who plays his wife on the show.

Last month, it was announced the series was picked up by Fox for Season 7 after ABC canceled the popular show. – READ MORE

