Ann Coulter: Under the Constitution, Trump Doesn’t Need Congress to Build a Border Wall (VIDEO)
Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” conservative commentator Ann Coulter made the argument that President Donald Trump didn’t need Congress to have a go at building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, as he repeatedly promised during the 2016 presidential election campaign.
Coulter, frustrated by Trump’s decision to sign last week’s omnibus spending bill, said construction of such a wall was within his power as president given under the Constitution he was responsible for the country’s national defense. – READ MORE
