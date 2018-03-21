DACA Illegal Aliens Praise their ‘Strongest Ally’ Kamala Harris: ‘You’re My Beyoncé’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), an avid open borders advocate, is praised in the latest edition of American Vogue by illegal aliens for being the illegal alien population’s “strongest ally.”

Harris’s new profile in Vogue focuses much of its attention on her fight to give amnesty to the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens currently living in the U.S. – especially those who have been shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The California Senator is particularly beloved by the open borders lobby and illegal aliens because she, herself, is the daughter of two foreign-born residents of the U.S. Her parents met while they were graduate students at the University of California, Berkeley.

During one instance in the Vogue profile, ahead of the President Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address, a DACA illegal alien told Harris “you’re my Beyoncé.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1