Zachary Cruz, Parkland massacre suspect’s brother, arrested for trespassing at school

Zachary Cruz, the brother of the suspect who killed 17 people on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was arrested Monday for trespassing on the school’s property.

Cruz, 18, “unlawfully entered the school grounds” around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that despite warnings not to enter the Stoneman Douglas campus, Cruz went through locked doors and gates and rode his skateboard throughout the property — all of which was captured on security footage. – READ MORE

