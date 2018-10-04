DA who lost Kate Steinle case, called Trump a ‘madman’ says he won’t seek re-election

George Gascon, the San Francisco district attorney who failed to win a murder conviction in the trial of a homeless illegal immigrant charged in the shooting death of Kate Steinle in 2015, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek re-election.

Gascon, who clashed with candidate Donald Trump over the case — and in 2017 referred to President Trump as a tweeting “madman” who ignited a media frenzy — cited the need to care for his 90-year-old mother in Southern California as his reason for not running again after his second term expires next year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“At this time, I simply cannot be the son I want to be and seek a third term,” Gascón said in a statement. “My career means a great deal to me. But success in the world with a family in chaos is not a choice I am willing to make.”

Gascon was heavily criticized by Trump and conservatives after the July 2015 fatal shooting of Steinle, a 32-year-old San Francisco resident who was fatally shot while walking along the city’s waterfront with her father and a friend. – READ MORE