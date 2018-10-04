Swift slashing of Obama-era regulations saves more than 2X Trump’s goal, $1.65B

The Trump administration, in a frenzy to kill Obama-era regulations and beyond, more than doubled its savings goal and is on a pace to make record cuts to rules the president claims are jobs killers.

A new report on the year in regulation slashing from American Action Forum said that the administration achieved $1.65 billion in regulatory savings, miles above its goal of $687 million.

And the administration is just starting on helping President Trump make good a campaign promise to kill regulations and brake the issuance of new ones, said the report.

“Considering there is already more than half a trillion in proposed rule savings to date this year, some of the administration’s most significant measures may be a major part of agencies’ FY 2019 budgets,” said the report from AAF regulatory experts Dan Bosch and Dan Goldbeck.

What’s more, the administration has started to shift from nixing Obama rules to digging deeper to cut others- READ MORE

The Trump administration announced new plans Tuesday to roll back and replace Obama-era regulations on emissions from coal-fired power plants – a move praised by the coal industry as a job saver but panned by critics as a green-light to polluters.

The newly unveiled Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) Rule, as it’s called, would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. It’s meant as a replacement to the Obama-era Clean Power Plan that sought to speed up the closure of coal-burning power plants and cut back on greenhouse gases by cutting carbon dioxide emissions and encouraging utilities to invest in cleaner energy sources like wind and solar.

“The ACE Rule would restore the rule of law and empower states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide modern, reliable, and affordable energy for all Americans,” Environmental Protection Agency Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement. “Today’s proposal provides the states and regulated community the certainty they need to continue environmental progress while fulfilling President Trump’s goal of energy dominance.”

The effort is part of Trump’s overall bid to roll back regulations and help the struggling coal sector in particular. He is likely to highlight the plan at a rally in Charleston, W.Va., Tuesday evening. – READ MORE