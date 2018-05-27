DA makes decision about woman who lied about cop rape. His decision will enrage some.

A Texas district attorney has made a decision about the fate of a black woman who falsely accused a white state trooper of rape — and he already knows that his determination is going to “frustrate many in the public.”

After a Sunday morning traffic stop on suspicion of DUI, a woman named Sherita Dixon-Cole alleged that a Texas state trooper sexually assaulted and threatened herseveral times during her arrest and transport to the police station.

Activist Shaun King caught wind of Dixon-Cole’s allegations and created an internet firestorm against the department and agains the officer, and despite not initially having the facts in front of him, King swore up and down that he believed Dixon-Cole’s allegations against the trooper.

On Thursday, the D.A. initially said that the office was investigating the possibility of pressing charges against Dixon-Cole for filing a false police report.

Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson revealed that his office would not be charging Dixon-Cole with any crimes, as she never formally filed a police report.

Late Friday night, Fox News reported that Wilson “reported the alleged assault to a detention officer on two separate occasions the night of her arrest,” and “not to a sworn peace officer.” – READ MORE

