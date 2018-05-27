Avenatti calls on media to investigate Giuliani’s finances

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, called on the media to investigate the personal finances of President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“Hopefully some members of the media will chime in this weekend and tell us what current steps are being taken to investigate and publish on the other 13+ lawyers in the cases – Giuliani, Ryan, Harder, Blakely, etc.,” Avenatti tweeted on Saturday.

Now this is an excellent question. Hopefully some members of the media will chime in this weekend and tell us what current steps are being taken to investigate and publish on the other 13+ lawyers in the cases – Giuliani, Ryan, Harder, Blakely, etc. Why just me? #Waiting. https://t.co/tUMRnd4kZ6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 26, 2018

His call on the media came as a response to a tweet that read “Curious if anyone’s been demanding the personal financial, business and family details of @RudyGiuliani as well?”

The tweet built on Avenatti’s implication on Saturday that there is more to learn concerning the relationship between the American firm Columbus Nova and the Trump legal team. – READ MORE

