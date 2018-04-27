True Pundit

Kanye West Talks Running For President Sporting MAGA Hat (VIDEO)

Posted on
During the two-hour visit, West talked about five albums he’s going to release and played 10 songs featuring him and several other rappers, along with a freestyle session while sporting a “Make America Great Again” cap.

The rapper also said he is “serious” about running for president in 2024.

And it’s not the first time he’s mentioned the idea.

On Wednesday, he tweeted to Levin that he was “hearing from your future president.” – READ MORE

