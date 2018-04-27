Entertainment Politics TV
Kanye West Talks Running For President Sporting MAGA Hat (VIDEO)
During the two-hour visit, West talked about five albums he’s going to release and played 10 songs featuring him and several other rappers, along with a freestyle session while sporting a “Make America Great Again” cap.
The rapper also said he is “serious” about running for president in 2024.
And it’s not the first time he’s mentioned the idea.
Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president. Let’s be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
On Wednesday, he tweeted to Levin that he was “hearing from your future president.” – READ MORE
Kanye West said he's definitely running for president and disputed reports that he's acting "erratic" following a tweet storm of posts in support of President Donald Trump. The 40-year-old rapper invi