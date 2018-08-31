Cuomo slams ICE as ‘thugs’ at NY gubernatorial debate

Cuomo made the remark during a Democratic primary debate with actress Cynthia Nixon at Hofstra University Wednesday night.

Cuomo has been pulled to the left by Nixon, a progressive who advocates the legalization of cannabis, universal healthcare and abolishing ICE.

When the topic of immigration came up, Cuomo defended his record of opposing President Donald Trump’s policies and took a shot at ICE.

"New York State is the state that is suing Donald Trump for ripping babies from the arms of their mothers, New York State is the state that says we will not cooperate with ICE, they're a bunch of thugs," Cuomo said. "We said we will sue them if they violate any criminal laws in the state of New York."

As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) and his primary challenger, Cynthia Nixon, took to the debate stage Wednesday night, things got very heated between the two.

Topics debated between the two ranged from the subway system to universal healthcare, which Nixon accused Cuomo of not taking a stronger stance to have a Medicare for All plan in the state.

Asked if he could stop lying, New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo tells Cynthia Nixon: "As soon as you do." pic.twitter.com/OtVhwLYdPr — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) August 30, 2018

While discussing the subway in New York City, Cuomo was interrupted at different times by Nixon, visibly irritating him.

"My opponent lives in the world of fiction, I live in the world of fact," Cuomo said, explaining how the subway is run by the city, not the state.