WATCH: MSNBC Anchors Fret People ‘Vote Pretty Selfishly,’ Find It ‘Fascinating’ People Support Trump Because of Guns, Abortion

MSNBC co-anchors Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi expressed revulsion and fascination on Thursday at the idea people may support President Donald Trump because it would help their pocketbooks or they agreed with his policies on guns and abortion.

Interviewing left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer, Ruhle fretted that in spite of Trump’s boorishness and dishonesty, “a lot of people vote pretty selfishly.”

“While we could find or do find the president’s constant lying or lawlessness or reprehensible behavior morally unacceptable, a lot of people vote pretty selfishly, and they say, ‘What’s going to give me more money in my pockets?'” Ruhle said to Steyer, who has long sought Trump’s impeachment.- READ MORE

In the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, MSNBC host, Ali Velshi, dedicated some air-time to explain “how ridiculously easy it is to get a gun” in the Sunshine state, even though it has been revealed that the shooter bought his guns in his home state of Maryland.

Velshi began the segment by pointing out that the shooter bought the two guns in Maryland, but still insisted on looking at Florida gun laws.

It is true Florida gun laws are much more relaxed than Maryland’s, such as not needing a permit to buy a handgun or rifle, not requiring gun registration, and having no “assault weapons” ban.- READ MORE