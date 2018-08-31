AT&T silent after Trump calls for telecom giant to fire CNN boss Jeff Zucker

President Trump called for AT&T to cut ties with CNN’s Jeff Zucker Thursday, after the first family and the cable news network got caught up in a public feud on Twitter – but it doesn’t appear that the telecom giant is ready to weigh in on its news subsidiary’s boss.

“The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time,” Trump tweeted. “Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!”

A federal judge approved AT&T’s $85 billion acquisition of CNN’s parent, Time Warner, earlier this year. As a result, CNN now falls under the control of AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson – whose business is highly regulated by the federal government.

Fox News reached out to AT&T with a series of questions, including whether or not the company stands by Zucker after the president called for his job.

“No comment from AT&T,” a spokesperson replied via email.

On Wednesday night, CNN’s public relations department tweeted an unprecedented attackon Trump that led to the president calling for Zucker’s job. The statement from CNN came after the president mocked Watergate legend Carl Bernstein, who co-wrote the widely disputed report that Trump’s former lawyer was prepared to give damning information about the president to Special Counsel Robert Mueller – READ MORE

Wednesday night on Tucker Carlson’s prime-time Fox News show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Dershowitz commended Davis for coming forward to dispel the unfounded rumor about Cohen’s ability to testify that the president knew about the meeting in Trump Tower.

But then he gave some strong advice to CNN — and this advice from the attorney and frequent media pundit is still reverberating.

“Number one — that they tell us the nature of the sources without telling us the names. Are they eyewitnesses? Is it a hearsay source?” the lawyer said about the network’s common practice of using unnamed sources to spread damaging news about the president.

“Or second — that they give their source to their expert on journalism and let their expert decide whether or not they should stick with the story, or some outside experts, someone from the Columbia School of Journalism, who could learn the name of the sources and then go talk to the sources, still keep their names confidential and then come forward and say, ‘You know, there is a basis. We’re standing behind CNN,’” Dershowitz said.

“They have to do something to preserve their credibility,” he said passionately about the network and the way it’s handled its reporting, especially recently.- READ MORE