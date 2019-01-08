Cuomo: Kavanaugh, Gorsuch are ‘going to reverse Roe v. Wade’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) predicted Monday that Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion.

“Kavanaugh is going to reverse Roe v. Wade. I have no doubt. Gorsuch is going to reverse Roe v. Wade. I have no doubt,” Cuomo said, referring to the two justices appointed by President Trump.

Cuomo made the remarks during an event to promote the Reproductive Health Act, legislation he is pushing that would bolster women’s rights to abortions in New York.

Cuomo is also proposing the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act, which would improve access to birth control.

Cuomo vowed not to sign a state budget this spring if the two pieces of legislation aren’t first approved by state lawmakers. – READ MORE