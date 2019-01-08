Newark Residents Rip Booker: ‘He’s Not Concerned With Our Struggle’

Residents of Newark, N.J., had unkind words to say about Cory Booker, their former mayor, and his White House ambitions.

Potential voters said Booker, who is expected to announce a 2020 bid for the presidency soon, is “not there” for the little guy and is not qualified to be president.

“He’s not concerned with our struggle,” Fuquhn White, a Newark resident, told NJ.com.

“He did a lot to gain popularity on a national level,” White said, but “for himself and not the city,” the website reported.

As mayor and a local councilman Booker “was visible in the city” and “could be seen jogging through the neighborhood,” although some residents were not impressed with his governing record.

“Is he there for the little person?” asked 99-year-old Elsie Figueiredo. “No.”

“I think he’ll make a good president, but he’s not going to help us,” she added. – READ MORE