Ocasio-Cortez accuses CNN’s Chris Cillizza of taking quote out of context in tweet

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called out CNN’s Chris Cillizza, accusing him of taking her quote out of context in a tweet.

Cillizza, tweeting out a link to his analysis of Ocasio-Cortez’s Sunday night interview on “60 Minutes,” shared the link with her quote: “I think that there’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right.”

“And whenever I make a mistake, I say, "OK, this was clumsy." and then I restate what my point was. But it's— it's not the same thing as— as the President lying about immigrants. It's not the same thing, at all.” – the next sentence Cover the quote in context, thanks. https://t.co/e5zHw4uHaw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2019

.@CillizzaCNN – looks like your ‘character count’ argument to avoid including my full quote is straight up wrong. Also: where are all the “Pinocchios” for Republicans this week (many of whom are much more senior than me) blatantly lying about marginal tax rates? https://t.co/d8VIMLKaYD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2019

In his piece, which includes the full quote, Cillizza labels her comment a “beginner’s mistake.”

The exchange occurred between Ocasio-Cortez and Anderson Cooper over her claim that $21 trillion in Pentagon financial transactions “could not be traced, documented, or explained,” which was given four Pinocchios by the Washington Post Fact Checker. – READ MORE