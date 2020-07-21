Cuomo, facing criticism for COVID handling, blames Trump for virus coming to New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, facing fresh criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that saw his state suffer tens of thousands of deaths within months, is blaming President Trump for the virus coming to New York in the first place.

“If Trump’s government had done its job, the virus wouldn’t have come here,” Cuomo said Thursday on CNN. “The virus didn’t come here because of anything New Yorkers did, the virus came here because the federal government missed it.”

The number of deaths in the Empire State is over 30,000, dwarfing the death tolls in other states. Cuomo has been criticized in particular for a now-reversed policy that sent COVID patients into nursing homes.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper pushed back this week in a Twitter thread against Cuomo’s “crowing” about New York’s handling of the virus. He also highlighted a poster that Cuomo had put out declaring “New York Tough” and dinging President Trump. Tapper noted what was missing from the poster. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --