ACLU and Oregon Sue to STOP Trump From Arresting Antifa/BLM Rioters in Portland

Oregon officials have claimed a side. They’ve chosen the violent rioters of antifa and Black Lives Matter over the civil rights interests of citizens of the City of Portland.

The state of Oregon and the ACLU have filed lawsuits demanding the Trump administration from arresting and questioning the violent antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists who have conducted nightly riots for the last 50 nights.

Riven by the more than six weeks of nightly rioting, the Trump administration sent federal police from several different agencies to defend the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. In one wild night, federal police officers from the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and other agencies battled antifa terrorists lobbing IEDs, rocks, and bottles and shining lasers in the eyes of officers. Police battled for six hours to keep the terrorists from getting inside the glass door they’d earlier shattered.

Reportedly starting July 14, the federal officers have stopped and questioned suspected black bloc-attired antifa militants in the middle of the night. They attempted to set up yet another “autonomous zone” right across the street from the federal courthouse. – READ MORE

