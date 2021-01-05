Cuomo Creates New COVID Vaccination Obstacles To Help Fight Racism

Gov Andrew Cuomo’s push to make New York’s vaccination effort truly stand out is at risk of backfiring spectacularly, as new rules imposed by the governor create risks that are already slowing down the process.

The governor is issuing an executive order making it a crime for health-care providers to “intentionally disregard prioritization” while also making “eligibility certification by recipients a mandatory part of the vaccination process.”

Here’s more from the governor in his own words.

Should a clinic administer the vaccine to somebody before their turn, they could face a fine of up to $1MM.- READ MORE

