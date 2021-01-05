Cuomo Creates New COVID Vaccination Obstacles To Help Fight Racism

Gov Andrew Cuomo’s push to make New York’s vaccination effort truly stand out is at risk of backfiring spectacularly, as new rules imposed by the governor create risks that are already slowing down the process.

The governor is issuing an executive order making it a crime for health-care providers to “intentionally disregard prioritization” while also making “eligibility certification by recipients a mandatory part of the vaccination process.”

If you wanted to make sure that rapidly expiring vaccines distributed in 10-dose vials end up in the trash, this is how you’d do it pic.twitter.com/kBt5JqDmlD — Mason ‍♂️✂️ (@webdevMason) January 2, 2021

Here’s more from the governor in his own words.

COVID showed that racism is a public health crisis, too. Until the vaccine is available in the South Bronx, and the East Side of Buffalo, and Wyandanch, and South Jamaica, and Edgerton and East Utica, our health care deserts, our job is not done. pic.twitter.com/oOkErcyVpN — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 3, 2021

Should a clinic administer the vaccine to somebody before their turn, they could face a fine of up to $1MM.- READ MORE

