New York Democrat’s bill allowing governor to detain individuals dangerous to ‘public health’ sparks backlash

A New York Democrat’s bill that would allow the governor or his surrogates to detain individuals who pose a threat to public health “by a single order … in a medical facility or other appropriate facility” sparked fierce backlash online.

New York State Assemblyman N. Nick Perry is sponsoring Bill A416, which will be referred to the Assembly’s Health Committee on Wednesday.

“So disturbing. NY bill allows for the *removal and detention* of anyone who ‘may be a danger to public health.’ Yes, that’s purposely undefined,” conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey wrote on Twitter. “Yes, it will be used, at least one day, to forcibly remove you or your children from your home for whatever reason the state sees fit.”

So disturbing. NY bill allows for the *removal and detention* of anyone who "may be a danger to public health." Yes, that's purposely undefined. Yes, it will be used, at least one day, to forcibly remove you or your children from your home for whatever reason the state sees fit. https://t.co/6fgl0RP8fx — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 3, 2021

Many critics of the bill tied it to austere measures taken by local and state officials with regards to the coronavirus pandemic, although earlier versions of the bill were introduced as far back as the 2015-2016 legislative session.

“his bill was initially introduced to address public health concerns related to the containment of the Ebola virus after it was discovered that Ebola-infected persons had entered the United States,” Perry told Fox News in a statement. “I am an American who understands our Constitution is sacred, and provides us with the right to agree or disagree, and hold different positions on issues that may relate to our civil and constitutional rights.”- READ MORE

