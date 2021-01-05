Report: Trump To Award Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan With Presidential Medal Of Freedom

President Trump will reportedly award two of his staunchest allies – Rep. Devin Nunes and Rep. Jim Jordan – with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The prestigious award is the Nation’s highest civilian honor.

The Washington Post, citing a source familiar with the plans, claimed the President “is using his final days in the White House in part to reward friends and allies with pardons and other decorations.”

They describe Nunes as “one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in his quest to undermine the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.” – READ MORE

