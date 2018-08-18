    True Pundit

    Cuomo Continues Backtracking on MAGA Comment: ‘Of Course America Has Always Been Great’

    When Cuomo spoke on Friday about his comments, he said he was “inartful.”

    “The expression I used the other day was inartful, so I want to be very clear,” he said, according to The Democrat & Chronicle.

    “Of course America is great and of course America has always been great. No one questions that,” he added.

    He went on to describe how his immigrant ancestors showed evidence of America’s greatness.

    “As you know, my family is evidence of American greatness. My grandparents came to this country as poor immigrants and their son became governor and his son became governor. That’s never been a question,” he said. – READ MORE

    With the fallout New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, is experiencing after saying America “was never that great” to take a jab against President Donald Trump, Johnny Jones, a double amputee Marine Corps veteran, is the latest to slam Cuomo’s comments.

    Jones, who reached the rank of Staff Sergeant, had earlier called Cuomo a “coward” for his words of “self pity”:

    Speaking with Fox News, Jones said it has become obvious people, like Cuomo, have let the mask slip off and reveal their true beliefs.

    “I want to give Gov. Cuomo a little bit of a lesson real quick: When the president says, ‘Make America great again,’ what he means and what voters who voted for him hear is, ‘Make our elected representatives represent our greatness again,’” Jones said. – READ MORE

    "The expression I used the other day was inartful," Cuomo said.

