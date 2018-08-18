WOMP, WOMP: DNC’s Tom Perez Prepares Democrats For Losses (VIDEO)

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez spoke to a small group of Democrats in Tennessee this week and seemed to lower their expectations for how the upcoming midterms elections would pan out, telling them not to give up if it “doesn’t work this time.”

“And you know what folks, I’d ask you one more thing; you know if it doesn’t work this time, I hope you’ll keep doing it,” Perez told the small gathering.

“I met a lot of folks who are now in the Virginia House of Delegates, one of whom lost by 52 votes the first time around, she immediately declared the next year and her opponent retired, he didn’t want to have a rematch,” Perez said. “So I hope you’ll be persistent because I hope you’ll all win now but I hope you’re all thinking about this as a long-term investment.”- READ MORE

A sharp-eyed sleuth snapped a picture Friday of Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez at DC’s Reagan National airport. The former Obama secretary of labor was standing in line, carrying a travel bag that looked outside the working man’s budget.

The bag appears to be a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 55 Damier Cobalt Canvas bag, which retails at $1,840 on the Louis Vuitton website.

“In Damier Cobalt canvas, Louis Vuitton’s iconic Keepall 55 travel bag is both timelessly elegant and distinctively modern,” the company describes its bag. “The historic design, dating back to the 1930s, remains as sleek and functional as ever. Spacious, lightweight, versatile, the Keepall epitomizes the art of travel.”

