WATCH: CNN’s Tapper Fact Checks Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders. It Gets Ugly, Fast.

CNN’s Jake Tapper fact-checked Democratic socialists Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a segment that aired on Friday over their claims that a study funded by the Koch brothers showed that universal health care would save the U.S. government money.

Tapper noted that the study, conducted by The Mercatus Center, was written by senior research strategist Charles Blahous, who said that Ocasio-Cortez’s and Sanders’ claims were not what the report concluded.- READ MORE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic socialist star running for New York’s 14th congressional district, is facing criticism after her campaign banned journalists from covering a town hall meeting with voters this week.

The Queens Chronicle, a local news outlet, reported that the campaign for the 28-year-old progressive prevented reporters from attending a campaign event in Corona on Sunday, even though it was open to the rest of the public. The campaign reportedly barred reporters from a prior event as well.

Ocasio-Cortez returned to her district after stumping for like-minded candidates across the country, even joining up with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. She became an overnight political sensation and a sought-after endorsement on the left upon defeating longtime Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s Democratic primary in June.

Her campaign did not immediately return a request for comment about the ban from Fox News. But a spokesman told the Queens Chronicle all the national attention contributed to the decision to prevent reporters from covering the event. – READ MORE