Cuomo brushes off criticism of New York abortion law: ‘I’m not here to legislate religion’

Amid Catholic leaders’ calls for excommunication, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dug in his heels and defended a controversial state law that loosens the rules on abortion.

The law allows abortions to be performed by non-doctors up until the point of birth for many reasons. Cuomo, who touts his Catholic faith and who once was an altar boy, brushed off criticism of the law on Tuesday.

“The Catholic Church doesn’t believe in a woman’s right to choose. Yes, I understand their religious view,” he said. “But I’m not here to legislate religion.”

Cuomo pointed out that his father, Mario Cuomo, the late former three-term governor, received similar criticism for his support of abortion in New York.

“Bishops attacking Governor Cuomo,” he said with laughter. “Let’s pull that headline up from about 30 years ago.”

Cuomo said it is all part of a push for “socially progressive” legislation in direct opposition of the Trump administration “that wants to roll back Roe v. Wade.” He went further, saying not only would he like to put Roe v. Wade into law, but he’d “like to incorporate it into the constitution.” – READ MORE