Are They High? Colorado Becomes Latest State Looking To Eradicate The Electoral College.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate passed a Democratic-sponsored bill that would seek to award all of Colorado’s presidential electoral votes to the winner of the national presidential popular vote. Denver’s local ABC affiliate reports:

Colorado’s Senate has passed a bill to have the state award its presidential electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote.

Democratic Sen. Mike Foote’s bill would have Colorado join 11 states and the District of Columbia in what’s called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

It would replace the Electoral College, in which 270 electoral votes are needed to win the U.S. presidency. Compact proponents say it would go into effect once enough states with 270 votes enter the pact.

The bill passed on a party-line vote. It now proceeds to the Colorado House, which is also controlled by Democrats.