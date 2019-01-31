FAKE CATHOLICS UNITE: Rhode Island’s Catholic Governor Also Wants Abortions Legal Until Birth

Like her fellow nominally Catholic governor Andrew Cuomo, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, who is also nominally Catholic, supports legislation making abortions legal up until the moment of birth.

The legislation, titled “The Reproductive Health Care Act,” states that the state shall not “restrict an individual person from terminating that individual’s pregnancy after fetal viability when necessary to preserve the health or life of that individual …” The legislation asserts, “For purposes of this section, ‘fetal viability’ means that stage of gestation where the attending physician, taking into account the particular facts of the case, has determined that there is a reasonable likelihood of the fetus’ sustained survival outside of the womb with or without artificial support.”

The legislation repeals language in the state’s general laws saying that human life begins at conception. The general law reads, “It shall be conclusively presumed in any action concerning the construction, application or validity of section 11-3-1, that human life commences at the instant of conception and that said human life at said instant of conception is a person within the language and meaning of the fourteenth amendment of the constitution of the United States.”

The new legislation also repeals this passage, which banned the gruesome practice of partial birth abortion:

For purposes of this chapter, “partial birth abortion” means an abortion in which the person performing the abortion vaginally delivers a living human fetus before killing the infant and completing the delivery. For purposes of this chapter, the terms “fetus” and “infant” are used interchangeably to refer to the biological offspring of human parents. As used in this section, “vaginally delivers a living fetus before killing the infant” means deliberately and intentionally delivers into the vagina a living fetus, or a substantial portion of the fetus, for the purpose of performing a procedure the person performing the abortion knows will kill the infant, and kills the infant.

No person shall knowingly perform a partial birth abortion. – READ MORE