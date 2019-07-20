Cruz Tells Congress ‘Now’s the Time’ to Take Action on ‘El Chapo Act’ as Drug Lord Is Sentenced

To Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), “now’s the time” to take action on the “El Chapo Act.”
The Republican lawmaker has pressed for the “El Chapo Act,” S.25, to pass to help the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The bill would allow the forfeited profits of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera to be diverted toward border security measures, including helping construct a wall at the southern border.
“El Chapo” was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, after a judge accused him of being “overwhelming evil,” as IJR News reported.
Now that “El Chapo” is sentenced to life, plus 30 years, behind bars, Cruz said, “Now’s the time to bring my EL CHAPO Act for a vote pass Congress to use his criminally forfeited to offset the cost of securing our border deliver on the promises made to the American people.” – READ MORE