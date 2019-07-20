Cruz Tells Congress ‘Now’s the Time’ to Take Action on ‘El Chapo Act’ as Drug Lord Is Sentenced

To Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), “now’s the time” to take action on the “El Chapo Act.”

The Republican lawmaker has pressed for the “El Chapo Act,” S.25, to pass to help the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The bill would allow the forfeited profits of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera to be diverted toward border security measures, including helping construct a wall at the southern border.

“El Chapo” was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, after a judge accused him of being “overwhelming evil,” as IJR News reported.

'El Chapo' has now been charged & convicted by our government. Now's the time to bring my EL CHAPO Act for a vote & pass Congress to use his criminally forfeited $$ to offset the cost of securing our border & deliver on the promises made to the American people. https://t.co/S8EpITrgdc — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 17, 2019

– READ MORE