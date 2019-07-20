Trump sees ‘bigger problems’ than plastic straws, sells own brand on campaign website

President Trump on Friday questioned efforts in communities across the country to ban plastic straws while plates and wrappers get a pass.

“I do think we have bigger problems than plastic staws,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for New Jersey. “What about the plates, the wrappers and everything else that are much bigger and they’re made of the same material?”

Trump’s 2020 campaign is taking his statements a step further, selling its own plastic straws to replace “liberal paper straws.”

“Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today,” said the product description on the campaign website.

A pack of 10 BPA-free straws sells for $15; the straws themselves are “laser engraved” with Trump’s name. As of Friday, they had sold out. – READ MORE