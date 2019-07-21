Trump Just Beat Twitter Like a Rented Mule; Angel Mom’s Account Restored After Trump Drops the Hammer

When the chips are down, the social justice warriors at Twitter often fold quickly.

Like a cheap suit.

That just happened again on Sunday, after Trump Tweeted this:

I will help Angel Mom (and great woman) Mary Ann Mendoza with Twitter. I know Mary Ann from the beginning, and she should never be silenced. She is a winner who has lost so much, her child. Twitter, if you’re watching, please do what you have to do, NOW! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

Her account was suspended without any reasons provided. Shortly after Trump’s Tweet, Mary Ann Mendoza’s Twitter account — @mamendoza480 — was unsuspended and active.

Silicon Valley’s keyboard warriors lose again.