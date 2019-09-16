Cruz Says None of the Gun Proposals by Dems Would’ve Stopped ‘a Single One of These Mass Murders’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) doesn’t believe the gun control legislation laid out by congressional Democrats would’ve prevented any of the recent mass shootings.

During ABC’s “This Week” interview on Sunday, Cruz declared that there’s been “too damn many” shootings in Texas, and they “absolutely” need to be ended.

Cruz views strengthening backgrounds checks as a way to address it while also ensure law-abiding citizen’s Second Amendment rights are protected. However, he asked, “Now, the question is: What do we need to do that actually works?”

Texas has seen too many of these horrific crimes. Congress needs to come together to provide real solutions, including passing Grassely-Cruz, which would keep guns out of the hands of felons & dangerous individuals to stop mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/3X0pMNX6ix — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 16, 2019

“And this is where I get frustrated with Democratic politicians in Washington,” he continued. “Because the proposals they’re putting forward would not have stopped a single one of these mass murders.”

The Republican lawmaker pointed to the recent reintroduction of the 2013 Grassley-Cruz proposal, which he believes would limit gun access for those with a criminal history or mental illness through strengthening background checks. – READ MORE