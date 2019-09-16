In 2013, Castro Praised Obama ‘Enforcement’ on Immigration (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro (D.) has one of the most liberal platforms in the field on immigration, but in 2013 he strongly backed Obama-era immigration policies and said the notion of “open borders” was too extreme to consider.

Castro, the former Obama Housing and Urban Development chief, has set a far-left marker for the 2020 primary candidates on immigration. He has called for decriminalization of illegal border crossings, taking down some sections of existing border barriers, and providing free health care to illegal immigrants, the Texas Tribune reported.

Castro attacked other candidates in the field as insufficiently progressive on the issue, including former Vice President Joe Biden at last week’s debate, when left-wing journalist Jorge Ramos challenged Biden on the Obama administration’s deportation of three million illegal immigrants. – READ MORE