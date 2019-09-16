Trump Says Obamas’ Netflix Deal Should Be Investigated

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at the House Judiciary Committee’s repeated efforts to investigate him and suggested they look instead into former President Barack Obama’s and former first lady Michelle Obama’s Netflix deal.

Trump began by lamenting the fact that the committee had wasted millions of dollars and two years’ worth of resources only to find nothing actionable in the Russia collusion hoax.

He then helpfully pointed them in the direction of the Obama Netflix and book megadeals — as well as the congressional slush fund used to pay off victims of sexual harassment.

“House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent,” Trump seethed on Twitter, adding that after coming up empty-handed, they’ve pivoted to investigating “all of the deals” he “has done over his lifetime.”

“I have a better idea,” the president said. “Look at the Obama book deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal.”

“Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the ‘Congressional Slush Fund,’ and lastly the IG reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST!” – READ MORE