Scott Walker slaps down Ocasio-Cortez for claiming her generation is the best ever

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) gushed with praise for her generation on social media but former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker differed in a scathing set of tweets aimed at the progressive firebrand.

Ocasio-Cortez was ridiculed by many of her critics for gushing about how wonderful the millennial generation was, especially over her ahistorical claim that they are the first to go to the streets to protest for political purposes.

“I think young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a video broadcast on Instagram.

How many members of the true Greatest Generation fought and died so @AOC and her generation could have the peace & prosperity they enjoy today? 🇺🇸 https://t.co/FKBpJI8tzN — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 29, 2019

“I think this new generation is very profound and very strong and very brave, because they’re actually willing to go to the streets. How about that?” she claimed.

“Like, previous generations have just assumed that government’s got it,” she explained. – READ MORE