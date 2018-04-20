Cruz calls Trump a ‘flash-bang grenade’ in Time 100 profile

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) hailed President Trump as a “flash-bang grenade thrown into Washington,” writing in a profile published Thursday that the president had delivered on his promise to “disrupt the status quo.”

“President Trump is a flash-bang grenade thrown into Washington by the forgotten men and women of America,” Cruz wrote in a profile for Time magazine’s list of “most influential people of 2018.”

“The fact that his first year as Commander in Chief disoriented and distressed members of the media and political establishment is not a bug but a feature.”

Cruz’s praise for Trump underscored how the senator’s views on the real estate mogul have shifted since the two sparred bitterly during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1