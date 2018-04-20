Heitkamp becomes first Dem to back Pompeo for secretary of State

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) said Thursday that she will support President Trump‘s nomination of CIA Director Mike Pompeo as secretary of State, virtually guaranteeing he will win confirmation.

Heitkamp, who faces a difficult reelection race this fall in a state Trump won by double-digits, becomes the first Senate Democrat to announce her support for Pompeo.

“The role of the State Department is to support our diplomatic missions to avoid conflict, support American interests, and stand up for our allies, and having a leadership team in place is essential to carrying out those jobs,” she said in a statement.

If he is confirmed, Heitkamp said that she would “hold Mr. Pompeo accountable to make sure he advances our country’s leadership in the world and supports our embassies.”– READ MORE

