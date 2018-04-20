GOP senator: Congress needs ‘to move on’ from Russia probe (VIDEO)

Sen. Ron Johnson said Congress needs “to move on” from the Russia probe: “We need to get these investigations behind us so we can concentrate on the serious issues facing this nation” pic.twitter.com/huDxRxTfZ7 — New Day (@NewDay) April 19, 2018

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said early Thursday that it’s time to “move on” from the investigation into Russia’s election interference to other issues like the debt and deficit.

During an interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Johnson said the investigation should have ended “months ago.”

“We have enormous challenges. You talked about the debt and deficit. We need to move on with those things,” Johnson told host Chris Cuomo.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1