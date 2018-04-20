View our Privacy Policy

GOP senator: Congress needs ‘to move on’ from Russia probe (VIDEO)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said early Thursday that it’s time to “move on” from the investigation into Russia’s election interference to other issues like the debt and deficit.

During an interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Johnson said the investigation should have ended “months ago.”

“We have enormous challenges. You talked about the debt and deficit. We need to move on with those things,” Johnson told host Chris Cuomo.- READ MORE

