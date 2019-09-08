Cruz Calls for El Chapo’s Funds to Be Used to Secure the US Border, as Mexico’s President Wants It Returned

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is urging the opposite of Mexico’s president on what should be done with convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s wealth.

On one hand, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed on Thursday that he was open to the idea of the drug funds to be returned to the country’s indigenous people — which Guzman’s lawyer also proposed, as IJR previously reported.

“I liked the declaration. I don’t know if it’s true, I can’t verify it, but if it’s as it came out in the media, that a lawyer says Guzman wants his wealth to be given to Mexico’s indigenous communities, I think it’s good,” Mexico’s president said during a press conference this week.

Lopez Obrador noted, “Also, we have started a process because we want everything that’s confiscated in the United States from criminals or suspected criminals from Mexico is returned to Mexico.”

On the other hand, the Republican lawmaker is calling for the drug lord’s funds to be used to secure the United States own southern border — a plan he’s urged Congress before to act on passing the “El Chapo Act”

"El Chapo" was ordered to a life sentence in July by a U.S. judge, and ordered to forfeit $12.6 billion, after being found guilty of drug trafficking and being a part of murder conspiracies, as IJR previously reported.