Linda Sarsour Endorses Bernie Sanders for President

Linda Sarsour, an anti-Israel leader of the Women’s March whom critics have accused of antisemitism, has endorsed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president in 2020.

On Saturday, Sep. 7, Sarsour retweeted a Sanders tweet of a clip in which she endorsed him, saying, “”I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders.”

“I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders.” –@lsarsour pic.twitter.com/INPRlvmMur — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 6, 2019

Sarsour’s embrace of Sanders’s Jewishness is particularly ironic. She has worked with the notorious antisemite and racist Louis Farrakhan, speaking at a Nation of Islam event and defending his organization. Under her leadership, the Women’s March developed ties with Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam, including the alleged use of members of the movement to provide security at Women’s March events. Saraour and other leaders later apologized for having been slow to criticize antisemitism, but did not condemn Farrakhan or his long record of antisemitic hatred. – READ MORE