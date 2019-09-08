Democrats To Take Formal Steps On Impeachment Next Week

The Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee is set to vote next week on a resolution laying out the procedures that it will use for its investigation as they are reportedly considering moving to impeach President Donald Trump.

“The vote, which is expected to occur on Wednesday, will lay out the ground rules for conducting hearings now that the committee has publicly announced it is considering recommending articles of impeachment against Trump,” CNN reported. “It is expected to follow the precedent set in 1974 over the committee’s procedures during then-President Richard Nixon’s impeachment proceedings.”

CNN noted that the resolution is expected to allow future House Judiciary hearings to be conducted in ways different than normal congressional hearings because the Democrat-controlled committee is considering impeachment. The resolution, which CNN said was “a major step,” is also expected to give Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) extra power to call hearings at the different committee levels in connection with “its impeachment deliberations.”

