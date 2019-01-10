Crowd Protests Trump Address Outside White House: ‘Fake Crisis, No Wall’

Protesters Gathered Outside The White House Ahead Of President Donald Trump’s Oval Office Address On Border Security Tuesday Evening, Holding Signs Spelling Out “fake Crisis” And “no Wall.”

Various photos and videos of the protest — led by Kristin Mink, the mother who garnered headlines for confronting then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt — were shared on social media prior to the president’s remarks. According to WTOP reporter Alejandro Alvarez, roughly 50 people attended the demonstration.

Day 177 at the #KremlinAnnex

FAKE CRISIS https://t.co/zGPm8tfYRI — Kremlin Annex (@KremlinAnnex) January 9, 2019

Handful of protesters out here so far ahead of the #BoycottTrumpPrimeTime event in front of White House. “Fake Crisis” reads the bright sign. pic.twitter.com/Nrd0oxZnQ9 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 9, 2019

A spontaneous chant calling for President Trump to be jailed reportedly broke out during the gathering.