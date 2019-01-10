 

Steve Cohen Implies Trump’s ‘Audience’ Is ‘Similar’ to Ku Klux Klan

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-tn) Implied That President Donald Trump’s Tuesday-night Oval Office Address Resembled Ku Klux Klan “tactics,” Further Deriding The President’s “audience” As Similar To Ku Klux Klan Membership.

Cohen tweeted — then soon deleted — a response to presidential biographer Jon Meacham shortly after Trump’s video address to the nation:

Cohen further described Trump as a “national emergency”:

Cohen also derided Americans as “plain folks of the land” whose inner souls are embodied by “a downright and complete narcissistic moron” like Trump – READ MORE

