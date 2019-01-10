Poll: Plurality Agrees with Trump’s ‘Border Crisis’ Description

President Donald Trump has more public support for his argument that the nation is facing a border crisis than Democrats have for their claim that the nation is merely facing a “problem” on the border, according to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday evening.

Forty-two percent of voters say the “U.S. is facing a crisis,” while only 37 percent say the “U.S. is facing a problem,” according to the poll of 1,989 registered voters, which was conducted with Politico.

Amid the flows of migrants and drugs from Central America, 12 percent say the U.S. “isn’t facing a problem or crisis,” according to the poll, which was conducted January 4 to 6.

Trump’s “crisis” argument is backed by 72 percent of Republicans, 37 percent of independents, and 19 percent of Democrats.

The Democrats' "problem" rhetoric is backed by 19 percent of Republicans, 37 percent of independents, and 52 percent of Democrats.