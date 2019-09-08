Kamala Harris Laughed After Man Referred to President Trump as ‘Mentally Retarded,’ Now Says She Doesn’t Condone That (VIDEO)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) claimed on Saturday that she didn’t hear an audience member at a New Hampshire town hall on Friday call President Donald Trump “mentally retarded” and apologized for laughing after the comment.

I once said “mentally retarded” on Twitter and got banned. How come @KamalaHarris is allowed to endorse that kind of language? “Well said”. pic.twitter.com/tTJyQex7I8 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 7, 2019

“When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting,” Harris tweeted on Saturday.

“I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry.”

“That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever,” she added.

It’s unclear what the California senator was laughing at — but video of the event showed her praising the attendee’s comments and laughing just after the man used the term. – READ MORE