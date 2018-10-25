Poll: Kemp, Abrams locked in tight Georgia governor’s race

Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams (D) are virtually tied in Georgia’s closely followed gubernatorial race, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll released Wednesday.

Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state, leads Abrams, a former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, by 49 percent to 47 percent.

The margin shrinks to 46 percent to 45 percent when including Libertarian candidate Ted Metz, who gets 4 percent support among those polled.

If no candidate gets over 50 percent of the vote on Nov. 6, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff on Dec. 4.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss up." An average of polls complied by RealClearPolitics, which does not include the NBC News/Marist poll, has Kemp up by 1.5 points.