Family Releases Photo of Recuperating John McCain; Rare Photo of Senator Since Departing D.C. Last Year

John McCain’s family released a photo of the Senator who has remained at home in Arizona since Christmas.

McCain is reportedly getting treatment for Stage IV brain cancer.

McCain’s wife Cindy was recently drawn into the debate about her husband’s absence from the U.S. Senate, after True Pundit published a story quoting Senate officials who said preparations were underway to fill McCain’s seat after he stepped down.

McCain’s wife called True Pundit and its sources “crackpots” and maintained McCain was doing fine and refused to retire from the Senate, even though he was been away from the Beltway for four months.

Now, one week after True Pundit muckraker Thomas Paine demanded a photo or video of McCain, the family released one on Sunday.

Pure coincidence. Surely.

